Apartments with garden for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

12 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
$232,837
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 11 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$262,510
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN GRAN ALACANT New Build development of120 apartments in Gran Alacant…
$253,008
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
$262,561
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Iconic is a new complex that is located in one of the greenest and most picturesque places i…
$304,175
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 10 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$285,615
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
RESIDENTIAL WITH SEA VIEWS IN SANTA POLA !!! Residential complex consisting of 2 and 3 bedr…
$290,690
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
NEW APARTMENTS FOR SALE IN GRAN ALACANT, 20 MINUTES FROM ALICANTE and ELCHE, ON THE COSTA BL…
$330,096
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 74 m2.Balcony: 10 m2, terrace: 39 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.…
$263,594
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Terrace: 54 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$282,035
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
76 newly built apartments with large terraces and sea views in a special complex! Why is thi…
$290,690
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 11 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$262,510
