Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Santa Pola
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Santa Pola, Spain

penthouses
16
2 BHK
63
3 BHK
101
Apartment Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 11 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$262,510
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 10 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$285,615
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
$294,422
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Apartments for sale in Gran Alacant, Costa Blanca A new residential complex with 120 apartme…
$299,875
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
2 bedrooms, 1 bathroomArea: 74 m2.Balcony: 10 m2, terrace: 39 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.…
$263,594
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 98 m2.Terrace: 54 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$282,035
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Santa Pola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Santa Pola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 85 m2.Balcony: 11 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.Orientation - s…
$262,510
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go