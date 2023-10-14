Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. Santa Cruz de Tenerife
  5. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

Arona
8
Adeje
7
San Miguel de Abona
3
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool in Adeje, Spain
1 room studio apartment with furniture, with elevator, with swimming pool
Adeje, Spain
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Studio apartment in Orlando complex. Located in Costa Adeje, within walking distance from th…
€190,000

