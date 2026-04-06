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Monthly rent of townhouses in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain

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1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Arona, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Arona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
We offer for seasonal rent a fantastic townhouse in the new residential complex Portonovo lu…
$3,595
per month
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