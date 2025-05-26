Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Terrace

Terraced Houses for Sale in in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Chalet in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Chalet
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Area 649 m²
Real estate Casamayor presents you with this exclusive villa located on the street Rio Turia…
$1,24M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Casamayor Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sant Vicent del Raspeig San Vicente del Raspeig, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
3 beds country house near San Juan beach and Alicante city
$510,146
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go