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Apartments with garden for sale in Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Spain

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ibiza, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Ibiza, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
High luxury apartment with panoramic sea view, swimming pool and gym Apartments on the se…
$1,43M
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Properties features in Sant Josep de sa Talaia, Spain

with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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