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Townhouses with garage for sale in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain

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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 4
We present a four-level townhouse in the city of San Juan. The apartment is located in a res…
$1,23M
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