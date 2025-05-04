Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain

8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
High standing villas located in the most exclusive area of San Juan, just 800 metres from Mu…
$1,01M
4 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 97 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
$399,651
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
$333,133
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
The villas of San Juan are the result of a meticulous study to create luxury villas with Ene…
$1,05M
2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
$262,036
3 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 189 m²
An exclusive private urbanization where luxury and elegance come together in the form of dre…
$691,072
2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Apartments in San Juan Playa, Costa Blanca It is a residential complex with 84 homes with 1,…
$330,080
Apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Area 126 m²
He lives in "Nou Nazareth," the new expansion area in Alicante! Discover an exclusive luxury…
$560,607
