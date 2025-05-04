Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Joan dAlacant
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain

2 BHK
15
3 BHK
18
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Sant Joan dAlacant, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD APARTMENTS IN SAN JUAN DE ALICANTE. The new-build residential complex in San Juan…
$299,303
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go