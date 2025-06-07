Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Sant Feliu de Guixols
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Sea view

Beach Villas in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain

3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 432 m²
Luxury villa located in one of the best urbanizations of Sant Feliu de Guixols, “Les Bateríe…
$2,57M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 780 m²
Detached villa between Sant Feliu de Guíxols and S’agaró. Located in a quiet urbanization on…
$686,588
Villa 7 bedrooms in Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
Sant Feliu de Guixols, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 9
Area 3 500 m²
Unique and rare opportunity to own your paradise on the seafront, private 30 minutes from Gi…
Price on request
