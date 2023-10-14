Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

8 properties total found
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 409 m²
Number of floors 3
Elegant modern villa with sea views, located in the prestigious urbanization of Torre Valent…
€2,95M
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern 4-bedroom villa located in the elite urbanization of Mas Vil & agrave ;, 15 minutes w…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
€390,000
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 583 m²
Number of floors 4
This impressive villa is located in the urbanization of Torre Valentine in San Anthony de Ca…
€3,50M
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 355 m²
Number of floors 3
A magnificent villa with a beautiful garden is located in the Mas Vila urbanization in San A…
€1,90M
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
5 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
A new exclusive villa is located in the privileged urbanization of Mas-Vilar in San Antonio …
€3,50M
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
6 room house with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Rooms 6
Area 532 m²
We present you a modern villa with panoramic sea views and easy access to the beach in the…
€3,90M

