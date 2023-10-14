Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Sant Antoni, Spain

4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Lower Empordà, Spain
4 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 143 m²
Floor 3/3
€890,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lower Empordà, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lower Empordà, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 5/9
The apartment in the building on the first line of the sea with beautiful views of the sandy…
€390,000

