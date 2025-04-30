Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Villas for Sale in San Roque, Spain

Villa 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 2
Un manto de árboles envuelve el terreno donde se alza ECO villas, creando una perfecta conex…
$1,85M
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 544 m²
Number of floors 2
Innovative Zero Consumption Concept Villa on the Premises of the Prestigious Sotogrande, San…
$9,25M
