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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in San Roque, Spain

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1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
Opulent townhouse nestled on a golf course with large garden, terraces and community pool su…
$582,172
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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