Beach Penthouses for Sale in San Roque, Spain

4 properties total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Golf Courses in La Alcaidesa San Roque The apartments are in La …
$991,656
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$938,670
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3-Bedroom Flats and Duplexes with Large Sunny Terraces in Cádiz The location of t…
$664,565
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$841,281
