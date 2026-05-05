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Pool Duplexes in San Roque, Spain

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1 property total found
Duplex 2 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Duplex 2 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern top floor duplex house with large roof top terrace, community pool, community garden …
$556,584
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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