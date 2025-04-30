Show property on map Show properties list
Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$384,378
2 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3-Bedroom Flats and Duplexes with Large Sunny Terraces in Cádiz The location of t…
$420,545
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
Number of floors 4
Stylish Apartments Near the Golf Courses in La Alcaidesa San Roque The apartments are in La …
$991,656
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$938,670
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3-Bedroom Flats and Duplexes with Large Sunny Terraces in Cádiz The location of t…
$477,656
3 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$405,099
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
Number of floors 4
Luxury 2 & 3-Bedroom Flats and Duplexes with Large Sunny Terraces in Cádiz The location of t…
$664,565
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Roque, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$841,281
4 bedroom apartment in San Roque, Spain
4 bedroom apartment
San Roque, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
Amazing Apartments with Sea and Golf Views Near the Golf Course in La Alcaidesa Cádiz The ne…
$773,937
