Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Pedro del Pinatar
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Villa To archive
Clear all
12 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Homes with 3 bedrooms distributed over 2 fl…
€455,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Duplex 100 m from the sea in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Second phase of the residential c…
€405,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
€469,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in Santiago de la Ribera. Brand new luxury villas a few minutes …
€315,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
€325,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Villas in Lo Pagan. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, living room, kitchen, terra…
€271,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
€343,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
€343,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Brand new villas near the sea in Santiago de la Ribera. All have green gardens, private poo…
€325,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 139 m²
Luxury villas in Santiago de la Ribera. They consist of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, living …
€295,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
3 beds luxury detached villa in Santiago de la Ribera . Luxury 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms deta…
€249,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir