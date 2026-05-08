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Villas near golf course for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern spacious villa with private swimming pool and rooftop, near by sport facilities and g…
$553,048
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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