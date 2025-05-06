Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro del Pinatar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
$294,267
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go