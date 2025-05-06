Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro del Pinatar
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Villa Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$457,881
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$486,233
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia 8 detached villas with 3 bedrooms and 2 bat…
$365,302
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Detached villas in Altaona Golf, Murcia, Costa Calida An exclusive residential located in Al…
$431,710
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go