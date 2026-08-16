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Pool Townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Elegant spacious townhouse  with private pool, large rooftop terrace and garden, located clo…
$436,694
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Modern generous townhouse  with spacious rooftop terrace, private pool and beautiful garden,…
$485,446
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Luxury townhouse with a large roof top terrace and a private pool located close to the beach…
$395,854
VAT
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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