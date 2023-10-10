Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Pedro del Pinatar
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern townhouse in Santiago de la Ribera. Beautiful resort town, which is …
€247,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Santiago de Ribera. They consist of 3 …
€182,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 128 m²
Luxury villa in Santiago de la Ribera. It consists of 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, with priv…
€284,950
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with floor heating
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 115 m²
Cozy 3 bedroom townhouses with private pool in San Pedro del Pinatar. Located in a consolid…
€249,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir