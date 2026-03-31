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Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Elegant spacious townhouse  with private pool, large rooftop terrace and garden, located clo…
$436,694
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LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom townthouse in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Modern generous townhouse  with spacious rooftop terrace, private pool and beautiful garden,…
$485,446
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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