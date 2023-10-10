Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Pedro del Pinatar

Pool Residential properties for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

apartments
95
houses
106
8 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€415,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€680,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€555,000
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 216 m²
€485,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 215 m²
€495,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 254 m²
€460,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 218 m²
€590,000
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room house with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Area 252 m²
€635,000
