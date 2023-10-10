UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
San Pedro del Pinatar
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
47 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
97 m²
€415,000
Recommend
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
220 m²
€680,000
Recommend
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
191 m²
€555,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
1
58 m²
5
We present you an apartment on the fifth floor in San Pedro del Pinatar with sea views. The…
€160,000
Recommend
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
66 m²
2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€229,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
66 m²
2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€179,000
Recommend
4 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
5
2
192 m²
Introducing the spacious apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar in the closed urbanization of P…
€194,000
Recommend
3 room townhouse with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
126 m²
2
We present a new modern townhouse in Santiago de la Ribera. Beautiful resort town, which is …
€247,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
1
63 m²
2/2
We offer you an apartment in the Lo Pagan area 50 meters from Mar Menor Beach. The apartment…
€125,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
132 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Homes with 3 bedrooms distributed over 2 fl…
€455,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
€355,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
113 m²
Duplex 100 m from the sea in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Second phase of the residential c…
€405,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
109 m²
2
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
€437,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
109 m²
2/2
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
€370,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
3
113 m²
2
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
€345,000
Recommend
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
98 m²
€261,000
Recommend
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with energy certificate
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
2
83 m²
€153,000
Recommend
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
103 m²
€263,000
Recommend
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with energy certificate
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
2
75 m²
€153,000
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
€309,950
Recommend
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
€269,950
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
98 m²
€399,950
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
63 m²
2/2
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
€289,950
Recommend
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
77 m²
€244,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
220 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
€469,000
Recommend
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2
1
69 m²
2 beds brand new apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom apa…
€99,900
Recommend
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4
2
75 m²
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
€139,900
Recommend
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
91 m²
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
€119,900
Recommend
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
2
97 m²
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Santiago de Ribera. They consist of 3 …
€182,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3
3
109 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in Santiago de la Ribera. Brand new luxury villas a few minutes …
€315,000
Recommend
