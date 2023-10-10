Seaview Residential properties for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

Show property on map Show properties list
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€415,000
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
€680,000
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 191 m²
€555,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We present you an apartment on the fifth floor in San Pedro del Pinatar with sea views. The…
€160,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€229,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€179,000
4 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Introducing the spacious apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar in the closed urbanization of P…
€194,000
3 room townhouse with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a new modern townhouse in Santiago de la Ribera. Beautiful resort town, which is …
€247,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you an apartment in the Lo Pagan area 50 meters from Mar Menor Beach. The apartment…
€125,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Homes with 3 bedrooms distributed over 2 fl…
€455,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Villas for sale in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia 9 houses with parking space within the plot…
€355,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Duplex 100 m from the sea in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia Second phase of the residential c…
€405,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you a modern villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded by all servi…
€437,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you a modern, luxurious villa located in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia surrounded b…
€370,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Introducing the new villa in San Pedro del Pinatar in the indoor urbanization of Altos de Sa…
€345,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 98 m²
€261,000
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with energy certificate in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with energy certificate
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
€153,000
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Chalet 3 bedrooms with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 103 m²
€263,000
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with energy certificate in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room house with terrace, with bathroom, with energy certificate
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€153,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
€309,950
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
€269,950
3 room house with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
€399,950
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
On sale a new bungalow in San Pedro del Pinatar 300 meters from the seaBungalow with an area…
€289,950
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room house with terrace, with garden, with bathroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
€244,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Villas in Santiago de la Ribera, Murcia, Costa Cálida Homes with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,…
€469,000
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 beds brand new apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom apa…
€99,900
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
€139,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
€119,900
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room townhouse with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 97 m²
Townhouses with private garden and sunny solarium in Santiago de Ribera. They consist of 3 …
€182,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
3 beds semidetached villas in Santiago de la Ribera. Brand new luxury villas a few minutes …
€315,000
