Seaview Penthouses for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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Beach Penthouses for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 2
Fantastic beach penthouse with private rooftop terrace, sea view and swimming pools located …
$820,943
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
Floor 1
Luxury beach penthouse with private rooftop terrace, breath-taking sea view and parking loca…
$949,948
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/2
Beautiful modern penthouse with a terrace, community pool located in a privileged area close…
$306,273
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$433,927
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Chic Flats with Impressive Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Costa Calida San Pedro d…
$310,633
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 4/4
Brilliant penthouse with a stunning sea view, rooftop terrace and private pool located in a …
$1,05M
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Floor 4/4
Amazing penthouse apartment with beautiful sea view, private balcony and community pool on t…
$244,203
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$428,238
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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