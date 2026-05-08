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Penthouses near golf course for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$428,238
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