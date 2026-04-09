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Penthouses with garden for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 171 m²
Floor 4/4
Brilliant penthouse with a stunning sea view, rooftop terrace and private pool located in a …
$1,05M
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