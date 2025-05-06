Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Apartments for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

12 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 87 m²
3-bedroom apartment with side sea views . Recently renovated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment…
$265,077
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINATAR. NEW BUILD RESIDENTIAL IN SAN PEDRO DEL PINAT…
$269,704
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida A luxury complex of 18 semi-deta…
$315,141
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 69 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
$288,916
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Duplex with communal pool in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia A luxury complex of 10 homes with…
$204,351
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
$337,986
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD SEAFRONT APARTMENTS IN LO PAGAN New Build residential of 10 frontline apartments …
$484,483
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
$294,368
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Semi-detached villas in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Calida 4 spacious semi-detached houses …
$485,252
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
$336,822
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Residential Elegance offers one of the best urbanizations in Lo Pagan, located on the beachf…
$336,822
3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
Semi-detached houses in San Pedro del Pinatar, Costa Cálida A set of 3 semi-detached houses …
$227,796
