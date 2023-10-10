Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

19 properties total found
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
€415,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
We present you an apartment on the fifth floor in San Pedro del Pinatar with sea views. The…
€160,000
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€229,000
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 2
2-Bedroom Modern Flats with Incredible Views in San Pedro del Pinatar Contemporary flats are…
€179,000
4 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Introducing the spacious apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar in the closed urbanization of P…
€194,000
3 room apartment with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 2/2
We offer you an apartment in the Lo Pagan area 50 meters from Mar Menor Beach. The apartment…
€125,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
€309,950
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
Bungalows for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Costa Cálida These incredible homes are…
€269,950
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
2 beds brand new apartments in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom apa…
€99,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
3 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 3 bedrooms & 2 b…
€119,900
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
4 beds brand new penthouses/townhouses in San Pedro del Pinatar . Brand new 4 bedrooms & 2 b…
€139,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with solarium
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Cozy 2 bedroom apartments top floor with sunny private solarium in San Pedro del Pinatar. L…
€155,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with sea view, with terrace, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 73 m²
Apartments in a top floor a few meters from the beach in Santiago de la Ribera. They consis…
€239,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
2 beds ground floor apartments near the beach in Lo Pagán. Brand new apartments with 2 bedro…
€145,900
4 room apartment with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Less than 1 hour to Alicante airport in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
4 room apartment with by the sea, with Near commercial centres, restaurants and other amenities, with Less than 1 hour to Alicante airport
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
4 beds brand new apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar. Brand new & key ready apartments with 2…
€152,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with alarm system, with by the sea
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 108 m²
3 beds brand new apartments in Santiago de la Ribera near the beach. Brand new apartments in…
€209,900
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
2 beds apartments near the beach in Santiago de la Ribera . Brand new apartments 200 m. walk…
€209,000
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with terrace, with alarm system
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
2 beds apartments near the beach in Santiago de la Ribera . Brand new apartments 200 m. walk…
€234,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with by the sea, with White goods
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Brand new apartments by the beach in Lo Pagán & Santiago de la Ribera . Brand new modern des…
€189,000
