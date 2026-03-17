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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

penthouses
45
1 BHK
39
2 BHK
128
3 BHK
130
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2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 3/4
Captivating city apartment with walk-to-beach access, designer kitchen and resort-style pool…
$269,208
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