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Lakefront Apartments for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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penthouses
50
1 BHK
58
2 BHK
157
3 BHK
144
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Floor 1
Beautiful top-floor duplex with private rooftop terrace, impressive sea views and pool locat…
$308,095
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Floor 1/2
Elegant ground-floor apartment with private terrace, pool access and modern fitted kitchen, …
$284,843
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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