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Apartments near golf course for sale in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

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penthouses
50
1 BHK
58
2 BHK
157
3 BHK
144
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3 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
1 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 3
Cozy ground floor apartment with communal rooftop terrace, swimming pool and private parking…
$279,030
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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3 bedroom apartment in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/2
Stunning beachfront apartment with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a p…
$461,835
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 1 bedroom in San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Penthouse 1 bedroom
San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Floor 2/2
Premium penthouse with terrace, swimming pool and private parking located in a touristic are…
$428,238
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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