  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro Alcantara
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Beach Houses in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

villas
30
townhouses
17
duplexes
6
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom apartment in Resinera Voladilla, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Resinera Voladilla, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
New residential development of apartments, penthouses and villas in Selwo, Estepona. The dev…
$616,528
2 bedroom apartment in Benahavis, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Benahavis, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 76 m²
Residential located in the privileged environment of the Golden Mile of Estepona, consisting…
$419,126
3 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 173 m²
Exclusive residential comprised of 50 contemporary style semi-detached villas consisting of …
$725,128
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
In an exceptional location in San Pedro Alcántara, just a short walk from the beach and with…
$470,598
2 bedroom apartment in Estepona, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 181 m²
An exclusive development of 84 luxury homes with spacious interiors, large terraces, spectac…
$627,841
2 bedroom apartment in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
We present you with a new standard in lifestyle in our unbeatable new project, carefully des…
$707,028
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Area 78 m²
Are you dreaming of owning a modern apartment close to the beach in one of the most vibrant …
$401,592
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
This exclusive residential complex redefines the concept of home, offering its residents an …
$552,896
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
New development, located in the quiet and residential neighbourhood of El Lagarejo, in Mijas…
$373,311
3 bedroom apartment in Fuengirola, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Fuengirola, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Nestled in an elevated oasis overlooking Fuengirola. This intimate collection of just 11 pro…
$729,653
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Guardamar del Segura, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
New Build Apartments with River Views in Guardamar del Segura Exclusive Residential Develop…
$617,330
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estepona, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estepona, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
New development which is consists of 10 attached villas with 4 bedrooms, 3 or 4 bathrooms, 1…
$825,809
