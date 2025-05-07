Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

villas
30
townhouses
17
duplexes
6
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Villa 4 bedrooms in Calp, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Calp, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
4 Bedroom Modern Home with Sea Views and Private Pool in Calpe Calpe is a sought-after coast…
$1,55M
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$243,720
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Newly Built Bungalows with Solarium or Garden in Pilar de la Horadada Modern Residential De…
$277,857
Apartment in Alicante, Spain
Apartment
Alicante, Spain
Area 102 m²
No agency commission. Located very close to the central Avda. Dr. Gadea is this amazing 5th …
$248,263
2 bedroom apartment in Mijas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Mijas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
This new development is located in a residential area of Mijas, surrounded by prestigious ur…
$372,774
Villa 4 bedrooms in Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Urbanizacion Dona Pepa, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
In the heart of Ciudad Quesada, with panoramic views of the La Marquesa Golf Course, stand t…
$1,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Los Alcazares, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
Los Alcazares, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
In one of the most privileged corners of the Costa Cálida, just 700 metres from the Mar Meno…
$357,245
3 bedroom apartment in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
In one of the most desirable enclaves in the south of the Costa Blanca stands this new resid…
$328,892
Villa 4 bedrooms in Rojales, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
Rojales, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 260 m²
3 Bedroom Detached Luxury Golf Villas in Ciudad Quesada Rojales These remarkable 3-bedroom d…
$945,847
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Pilar de la Horadada, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Ground-Floor and Penthouse Apartments by the Sea in Torre de la Horadada Torre de la Horadad…
$384,463
3 bedroom townthouse in Dolores, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
Dolores, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 133 m²
Spacious 2 and 3-Bedroom Townhouses in Dolores Alicante Located in the heart of the Vega Baj…
$293,734
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$215,367
