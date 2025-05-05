Show property on map Show properties list
Houses near golf course for sale in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

5 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Orientation: •South Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Hot A/C •Cold A/C…
$3,18M
Villa 8 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 8 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Detached Villa, Guadalmina Baja, Costa del Sol. 8 Bedrooms, 7 Bathrooms, Built 565 m², Terra…
$1,80M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Fabulous new villa with ultra contemporary architecture with 7 bedroom located in Nueva Anda…
$4,99M
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Nice and cozy villa for sal, close to the beach in San Pedro, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Also …
$2,65M
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
