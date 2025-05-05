Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Pedro Alcantara
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain

villas
31
townhouses
17
duplexes
6
House Delete
Clear all
6 properties total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Orientation: •South Condition: •Excellent Pool: •Private Climate Control: •Hot A/C •Cold A/C…
$3,18M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 587 m²
This contemporary villa provides the ultimate in beach side luxury living. Located in the  b…
$5,15M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 556 m²
Villa in one of the best areas of Nueva Andalucia and near the Brisas Golf Club. On the grou…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 5 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Nice and cozy villa for sal, close to the beach in San Pedro, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Also …
$2,65M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 6 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 071 m²
Enjoy a new concept of luxury on the Costa del Sol.One of the most luxurious new complexes b…
$6,67M
Leave a request
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Pedro Alcantara, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Magnificent villa to renovate located in Guadalmina Alta, Valle del Golf, minutes away from …
$974,838
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go