  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Miguel de Salinas
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The promotion is made up of 10 houses…
$376,206
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$362,307
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 135 m2.Plot size: 1100 m2.New Build.There is private pool, оpe…
$844,740
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$368,897
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 515 m2.Terrace: 47 m2, built area: 169 m2.The…
$403,419
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 122 m2.Plot size: 390 m2.Terrace: 47 m2, built area: 169 m2.The…
$371,636
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Villas for sale in Villamartín, Costa Blanca 3 bedroom housing, 2 bathrooms, living room, ki…
$391,473
