Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Miguel de Salinas
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high…
$149,651
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
$143,192
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Large 3 bedroom nearly brand new townhouse nr. Villamartín & San Miguel . 3 bedroom semi-de…
$248,761
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go