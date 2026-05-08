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Townhouses with garage for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Beautiful renovated townhouse in a wonderful urbanization located just outside of San Miguel…
$269,450
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3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
We present a spacious townhouse in the city of San Miguel de Salinas.San Miguel de Salinas i…
$340,048
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Townhouse 7 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Large 7 bedroom semidetached villa in San Miguel . Spacious corner semi-detached house of 40…
$406,802
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