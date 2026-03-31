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Terraced Penthouses for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 129 m²
Floor 2/3
Charming penthouse with generous sunlit terrace, green gardens and rooftop pool located near…
$269,208
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 2/3
Brilliant penthouse with panoramic rooftop oasis featuring swimming pool and relaxation area…
$179,153
VAT
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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