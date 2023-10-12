Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

apartments
112
houses
163
5 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€345,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€475,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 122 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€495,000
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 4
2 and 3 Bedroom Upscale Apartments in a Prestigious Golf Resort in San Miguel Exquisite apar…
€985,000
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
3 room house with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 3
Fantastic villa for sale in Costa Blanca, Spain . This villa is located in a very quiet ar…
€275,000
