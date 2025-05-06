Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for Sale in in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

villas
79
bungalows
54
townhouses
9
26 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 389 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, kitchen, gard…
$779,674
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
New country houses with 3 bedrooms The housing estate of Marín IV is locateded in La Cañada …
$401,273
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 100 m²
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The promotion is made up of 10 houses…
$376,206
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
$143,192
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$362,307
3 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 2
This is an amazing opportunity. Parking space is reserved for two cars. Sold fully finished.…
$451,387
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Modern style 3 bedroom detached villas in San Miguel . Modern style chalets with 3 bedrooms …
$412,357
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas a…
$376,820
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, kitchen,…
$1,36M
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 252 m2.Plot size: 377 m2.Solarium: 40 m2.Private pool: 15 m2.Ne…
$705,088
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 237 m²
Villas for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca This exclusive residential complex of…
$707,704
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$368,897
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, garden, green…
$303,676
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 81 m²
3 bedroom detached villa near Villamartin & Campoamor Golf. Detached 3 bedroom villa near Vi…
$374,878
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Beautiful villa in San Miguel de las Salinas, Alicante Contemporary in style, with 4 bedroom…
$785,126
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace…
$303,676
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Villas for sale in Villamartín, Costa Blanca 3 bedroom housing, 2 bathrooms, living room, ki…
$391,473
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 137 m2.Plot size: 363 m2.Solarium: 60 m2.Private pool: 18 m2.Ne…
$705,088
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 3 or 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, kitchen,…
$616,106
3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high…
$149,651
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 111 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 111 m2.Plot size: 225 m2.Solarium: 40 m2.Private pool: 15 m2.Ne…
$431,591
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Villa in San Miguel de Salinas, Alicante They have 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, kitchen, gard…
$954,146
Villa 7 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 7 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Large 7 bedroom semidetached villa in San Miguel . Spacious corner semi-detached house of 40…
$364,360
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Luxury detached villa with great views between Villamartin and San Miguel . Spacious semi-ne…
$583,143
