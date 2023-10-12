Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Residential
  4. San Miguel de Salinas
  5. Houses

Seaview Houses for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

villas
106
bungalows
23
townhouses
7
House To archive
Clear all
21 property total found
4 room house with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
We present you a modern style villa in San Miguel de Salinas. Villa in two floors with an ar…
€198,150
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/2
Introducing a new bungalow on the ground floor with a garden in San Miguel de las Salinas. S…
€169,900
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/2
New bungalow in San Miguel de las SalinasThe bungalow, located on the top floor, has its own…
€225,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 92 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The houses are located in S…
€619,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 182.00 m2, the pl…
€460,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
€345,300
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 244 m²
Villa for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in Las Filipinas. The total area of 244.00 m2, a plo…
€420,000
Villa 3 room villa with sea view in Las Escalericas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with sea view
Las Escalericas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 90.00 m2, the 144…
€229,900
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Beautiful villa in San Miguel de las Salinas, Alicante Contemporary in style, with 4 bedroom…
€720,000
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Located on the prestigious golf course you will find these lovely 3 bedroom villas .These V…
€1,12M
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Located on the prestigious golf course you will find these lovely 4 bedroom villas .These V…
€1,26M
3 room house with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
San - Miguel - de Salinas - a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a…
€875,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
€975,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
€565,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1/2
€360,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 3
New villa with 3 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and 3 bathrooms with warm floors and a solar…
€619,000
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
€360,000
4 room house with elevator, with yard, with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4 room house with elevator, with yard, with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxurious villa with four bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and three bathrooms with warm floor…
€975,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Villa in Las Colinas Golf, Alicante, Costa Blanca Independent off-plan house with 3 bedrooms…
€760,000
3 room house with sea view, with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room house with sea view, with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
We offer you a country house and which is in the city San Miguel-de-Salinas on the coast Co…
€454,000
3 room house with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 169 m²
Number of floors 2
We offer you premium class country house and which is in the city San Miguel-de-Salinas on …
€680,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir