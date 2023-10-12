UAE
Realting.com
Spain
Residential
San Miguel de Salinas
Houses
Seaview Houses for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
villas
106
bungalows
23
townhouses
7
House
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
4 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
2
134 m²
2
We present you a modern style villa in San Miguel de Salinas. Villa in two floors with an ar…
€198,150
Recommend
Bungalow 3 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
2
82 m²
1/2
Introducing a new bungalow on the ground floor with a garden in San Miguel de las Salinas. S…
€169,900
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
85 m²
2/2
New bungalow in San Miguel de las SalinasThe bungalow, located on the top floor, has its own…
€225,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with parking
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
3
92 m²
Luxurious Detached Villas in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The houses are located in S…
€619,000
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Ciudad de las Comunicaciones, Spain
4
3
182 m²
Villa for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 182.00 m2, the pl…
€460,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
3
150 m²
€345,300
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with private pool
Las Escalericas, Spain
4
4
244 m²
Villa for sale in San Miguel de Salinas in Las Filipinas. The total area of 244.00 m2, a plo…
€420,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with sea view
Las Escalericas, Spain
3
2
90 m²
House for sale in Oriuela Costa in the Villamartin area. The total area of 90.00 m2, the 144…
€229,900
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
169 m²
Beautiful villa in San Miguel de las Salinas, Alicante Contemporary in style, with 4 bedroom…
€720,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
3
200 m²
Located on the prestigious golf course you will find these lovely 3 bedroom villas .These V…
€1,12M
Recommend
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
4
210 m²
Located on the prestigious golf course you will find these lovely 4 bedroom villas .These V…
€1,26M
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
144 m²
2
San - Miguel - de Salinas - a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a…
€875,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
144 m²
2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
€975,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
144 m²
2
€565,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
92 m²
1/2
€360,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
144 m²
3
New villa with 3 bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and 3 bathrooms with warm floors and a solar…
€619,000
Recommend
Bungalow 4 rooms with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
2
92 m²
2/2
San Miguel de Salinas is a small Spanish city in the province of Alicante. It is called a sm…
€360,000
Recommend
4 room house with elevator, with yard, with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
5
3
135 m²
3
Luxurious villa with four bedrooms with fitted wardrobes and three bathrooms with warm floor…
€975,000
Recommend
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with garage, with alarm system
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3
3
151 m²
Villa in Las Colinas Golf, Alicante, Costa Blanca Independent off-plan house with 3 bedrooms…
€760,000
Recommend
3 room house with sea view, with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
132 m²
1
We offer you a country house and which is in the city San Miguel-de-Salinas on the coast Co…
€454,000
Recommend
3 room house with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
4
3
169 m²
2
We offer you premium class country house and which is in the city San Miguel-de-Salinas on …
€680,000
Recommend
