Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Miguel de Salinas
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

villas
79
bungalows
54
townhouses
9
House Delete
Clear all
31 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$282,004
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Newly built bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas with 2 communal swimming pools Mediterranean…
$214,296
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 132 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class…
$271,133
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 300 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is private poo…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is private poo…
$303,676
Leave a request
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
TURNKEY TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high qual…
$143,192
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is private poo…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 74 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$271,133
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$362,307
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 131 m²
$355,696
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 4 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 252 m²
4 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 252 m2.Plot size: 377 m2.Solarium: 40 m2.Private pool: 15 m2.Ne…
$705,088
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas a…
$409,119
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$292,828
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 112 m2.Plot size: 256 m2.Solarium: 104 m2.New Build.There is pr…
$368,897
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, garden, green…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.There is private poo…
$303,676
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 144 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 144 m2.Plot size: 389 m2.The Villa is situated by lake.New Buil…
$568,409
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom house
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Bungalow with 3 bedroomsThe new urbanization bungalow is built in one of the areas with the …
$282,377
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 340 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Th…
$369,846
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$292,828
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.Ther…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
2 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Plot size: 93 m2.Energy efficiency class: C.New Build.The…
$271,133
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Villa 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 137 m²
3 bedrooms, 3 bathroomsArea: 137 m2.Plot size: 363 m2.Solarium: 60 m2.Private pool: 18 m2.Ne…
$705,088
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom townthouse
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
TURNKEY SEMI TOWNHOUSES IN A QUIET RURAL ENVIRONMENT !!!. . 2 and 3 bedroom homes, with high…
$149,651
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go