Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. San Miguel de Salinas
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow
  6. Terrace

Terraced Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
NEW BUILD BUNGALOWS IN SAN MIGUEL DE SALINAS New Build residential of independent villas a…
$376,820
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace, garden, green…
$303,676
Leave a request
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 bedrooms, 2 bathroomsArea: 92 m2.Solarium: 77 m2.New Build.There is private pool, terrace…
$303,676
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go