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Bungalows with garage for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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Bungalow 3 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/2
We present a new modern bungalow on the top floor in the city of San Miguel de Salinas.Bunga…
$287,814
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