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Pool Apartments for sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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penthouses
18
1 BHK
17
2 BHK
259
3 BHK
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3 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
Exclusive luxury apartment with community pool, gym and terrace on a golf course  We pres…
$620,094
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/3
Stylish apartment with rooftop pool and green communal areas, ideally located close to the s…
$179,153
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern ground-floor apartment with a private patio, stylish rooftop swimming pool and leisur…
$219,607
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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