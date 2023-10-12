Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Apartments for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 4 rooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
Ready to Move Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The bungalows are located in …
€360,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Ready to Move Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca The bungalows are located in …
€360,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
3 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 83 m²
Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Homes on the ground floor with a garden or …
€229,900
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with terrace, with garage, with by the sea
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
Bungalows in San Miguel de Salinas, Costa Blanca Homes on the ground floor with a garden or …
€174,900
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with elevator, with sea view
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Penthouse for sale in Dehesa de campoamor in Las colinas golf. The total area of 140.00 m2, …
€765,000
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with furniture, with sea view, with terrace
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
2 bedrooms Apartment in San Miguel de Salinas. 2 bedroom apartment in very good condition in…
€74,999
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 room apartment with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Apartment in Colinas Golf, San Miguel de Salinas. An exclusive residential complex, made up …
€279,000
