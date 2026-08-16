Seaview Apartments for Sale in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain

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Beach Apartments for Sale in Spain

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penthouses
18
1 BHK
17
2 BHK
259
3 BHK
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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Floor 1
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Flats with Great Views in San Miguel de Salinas These exquisite ready-mo…
$480,390
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2 bedroom apartment in San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
San Miguel de Salinas, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
3 Bedroom Key-Ready Flats with Great Views in San Miguel de Salinas These exquisite ready-mo…
$386,193
Leave a request
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